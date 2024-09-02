Reviewing The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) and Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT)

Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT – Get Free Report) and The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Aeries Technology and The Hackett Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeries Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A The Hackett Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

The Hackett Group has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.66%. Given The Hackett Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Hackett Group is more favorable than Aeries Technology.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeries Technology N/A N/A -$1.53 million N/A N/A The Hackett Group $296.59 million 2.47 $34.15 million $1.26 21.03

This table compares Aeries Technology and The Hackett Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

The Hackett Group has higher revenue and earnings than Aeries Technology.

Volatility and Risk

Aeries Technology has a beta of -0.52, meaning that its stock price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Hackett Group has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aeries Technology and The Hackett Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeries Technology N/A N/A -18.17% The Hackett Group 11.46% 38.20% 19.21%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.2% of Aeries Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.1% of The Hackett Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Aeries Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of The Hackett Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Hackett Group beats Aeries Technology on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aeries Technology

(Get Free Report)

Aeries Technology, Inc. operates as a professional services and consulting partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers management consultancy services for private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, including software solutions, product management, IT infrastructure, information and cyber security, ERP and CRM platform management, business process management, and digital transformation services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Orem, Utah.

About The Hackett Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hackett Group, Inc. operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as IP-as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs. The company also provides benchmarking services that conduct studies for selling, general and administrative, finance, human resources, information technology, procurement, enterprise performance management, and shared services; and business transformation practices which help clients develop a coordinated digital transformation strategy. In addition, it offers oracle solutions that help clients to choose and deploy oracle applications that best meet their needs and objectives. Further, the company provides SAP solutions, including planning, architecture, and vendor evaluation and selection through implementation, customization, testing, and integration; post-implementation support, change and exception management, process transparency, system documentation, and end-user training; and off-shore application development, and application maintenance and support services. The company was formerly known as Answerthink, Inc. and changed its name to The Hackett Group, Inc. in 2008. The Hackett Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

