Rice Partnership LLC Acquires Shares of 538 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $909,000. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $13,742,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $77.19. 9,815,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.