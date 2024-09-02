Rice Partnership LLC Buys 6,168 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,167 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises about 1.6% of Rice Partnership LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,468,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 26,083 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,021,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 19.1% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,601 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.5 %

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.79. 5,559,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,656,145. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.09. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $102.27 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

