Rice Partnership LLC Cuts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Rice Partnership LLC trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 403.2% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.53 on Monday, reaching $147.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,414,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,744,875. The company has a market cap of $272.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.68.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.82.

Get Our Latest Report on Chevron

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.