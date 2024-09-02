Rice Partnership LLC Grows Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 214.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the quarter. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLT stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.49. 42,896,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,761,621. The stock has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.00.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.3149 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

