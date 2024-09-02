Rice Partnership LLC Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Rice Partnership LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,503,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,319,917,000 after purchasing an additional 238,815 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,591,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,087,096,000 after buying an additional 13,988 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $1,574,132,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 14.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,888,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,606,000 after buying an additional 238,883 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Equinix by 3.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,391,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,504,000 after acquiring an additional 47,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $870.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $876.71.

Equinix Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $15.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $834.36. 520,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $677.80 and a 1-year high of $914.93. The stock has a market cap of $79.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.69, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $792.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $794.78.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 170.91%.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.