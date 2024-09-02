Rice Partnership LLC Reduces Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Rice Partnership LLC lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,380 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.1% of Rice Partnership LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Bank of America cut their price target on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.71.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MCD traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $288.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,528,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,219. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The company has a market cap of $207.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $265.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.76.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,712.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,712.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,106 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

