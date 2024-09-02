Rice Partnership LLC Sells 77 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Rice Partnership LLC cut its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,884,514. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $6,884,514. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total value of $1,422,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,459.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTD. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target (up from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,356.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $7.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,439.08. 113,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,169. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $928.49 and a one year high of $1,546.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,401.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,358.36. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 575.61% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $946.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.35 EPS for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

