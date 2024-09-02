Rice Partnership LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Keb Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the period.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $258.69. The stock had a trading volume of 148,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,358. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $187.49 and a 12-month high of $259.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $251.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.89.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
