River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap (LON:RMMC) Stock Price Up 2.3%

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap (LON:RMMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 186.56 ($2.45) and last traded at GBX 186.56 ($2.45). 163,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 333% from the average session volume of 37,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 182.29 ($2.40).

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Trading Up 2.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 182.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 172.28. The company has a market capitalization of £63.24 million and a P/E ratio of -255.56.

Insider Activity at River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap

In other River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap news, insider John Blowers acquired 8,906 shares of River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.41) per share, for a total transaction of £16,297.98 ($21,430.61). In other news, insider John Blowers acquired 8,906 shares of River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.41) per share, with a total value of £16,297.98 ($21,430.61). Also, insider Serena Tremlett bought 3,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.41) per share, with a total value of £6,280.56 ($8,258.46). Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Company Profile

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The fund is managed by River and Mercantile Asset Management LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

