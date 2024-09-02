Robert W. Baird Lowers Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Price Target to $28.00

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PDCO. Bank of America cut their price target on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Patterson Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.89.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $22.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson Companies

In other Patterson Companies news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 7,216 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $180,327.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,749,499.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 7,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $180,327.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,749,499.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $28,843.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,870.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,149 shares of company stock valued at $415,851. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 39,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

