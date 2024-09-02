Robert W. Baird Trims Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Target Price to $45.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BBWI. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.50.

BBWI stock opened at $30.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at about $113,995,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,669,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 10,448,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,471 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 379.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,903,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,110 shares during the period. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

