Rocket Pool Trading 13.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RPL)

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Rocket Pool token can now be bought for $11.01 or 0.00018822 BTC on popular exchanges. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $227.68 million and $3.36 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rocket Pool has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 20,676,324 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net.

Rocket Pool Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool (RPL) is a decentralized Ethereum staking pool that enables users to participate in ETH2 staking regardless of their investment size or technical expertise. It provides liquid staking and operates through a network of decentralized nodes, using open-source, audited smart contracts for non-custodial staking. Users can stake ETH and receive rETH, a tokenized form of staked ETH, which accrues rewards based on the network’s performance. RocketPool uses insurance mechanisms and requires node operators to stake RPL as collateral to protect against penalties.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars.

