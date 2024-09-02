Rockline Wealth Management LLC Acquires 210 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Rockline Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CAT. Citigroup began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 target price (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.31.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total value of $1,018,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,825.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,480,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total transaction of $1,018,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,825.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $4.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $356.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,974,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,623. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.94. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.76 and a 12-month high of $382.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.55 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Caterpillar declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

