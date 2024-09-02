Rockline Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Rockline Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 838 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Rockline Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 6.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 226 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 311 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $6.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $901.81. 478,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,117. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $839.20 and a 200-day moving average of $808.90. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $903.46. The company has a market cap of $134.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $985.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their target price on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $881.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BLK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at $298,272,703.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $10,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,042 shares of company stock worth $79,387,117. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.