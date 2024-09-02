Rockline Wealth Management LLC Buys 274 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Rockline Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,175 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $731,000. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $224,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.1% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 44,151 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $14,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,923 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $10,822,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $4.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $362.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,988,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,373,819. The firm has a market cap of $117.45 billion, a PE ratio of 52.72, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $333.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.32. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $224.64 and a twelve month high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 32.11%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.49, for a total value of $3,484,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,983,359.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total transaction of $17,755,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,055,533.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.49, for a total value of $3,484,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,983,359.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 340,372 shares of company stock valued at $111,366,433. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PANW has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $366.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Argus upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $336.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.08.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

