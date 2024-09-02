Rockline Wealth Management LLC Purchases 237 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Rockline Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 77.5% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.53.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $172.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,677,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,453,207. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $183.41. The firm has a market cap of $237.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 78.66%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

