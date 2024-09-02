Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Down 1%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) shares fell 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $63.83 and last traded at $67.77. 6,091,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 4,659,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.44.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Roku from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on Roku from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.77.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. Roku had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $968.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at $784,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $189,652.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,683,435.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,005 over the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 24.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,349,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,939,000 after buying an additional 1,457,925 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,091,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,108,000 after buying an additional 1,455,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $90,386,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $35,856,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,853,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,533,000 after acquiring an additional 380,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

