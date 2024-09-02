Rosenblatt Securities Increases Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $120.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MRVL. Bank of America upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.62.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $76.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.47. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -21.24%.

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,559,637.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,637.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $367,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,318 shares in the company, valued at $8,466,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,500 shares of company stock worth $4,872,620 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tlwm raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.6% in the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 8,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 30,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

