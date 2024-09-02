Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Raised to C$180.00 at Bank of America

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from C$162.00 to C$180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$171.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Thursday. Argus upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$159.50 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a C$165.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$161.50.

TSE:RY opened at C$162.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$151.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$142.71. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$107.92 and a one year high of C$163.06. The company has a market cap of C$231.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported C$3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.95 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.27 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.8601286 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 50.31%.

In other news, Senior Officer Bruce Washington Ross sold 12,170 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.46, for a total value of C$1,721,604.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$33,243.81. In other news, Senior Officer Bruce Washington Ross sold 12,170 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.46, for a total transaction of C$1,721,604.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$33,243.81. Also, Senior Officer Neil Mclaughlin sold 14,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.26, for a total value of C$2,161,474.61. Insiders sold 101,302 shares of company stock valued at $14,592,565 over the last quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

