RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Phraction Management LLC

Phraction Management LLC grew its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. RTX makes up approximately 3.7% of Phraction Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Phraction Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $10,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its holdings in RTX by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.47.

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,725,966.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,773.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $123.34. 6,371,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,147,005. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $123.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

