Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Receives $45.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RBRK shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Rubrik in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho started coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Rubrik from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Rubrik to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBRK. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik during the 2nd quarter worth $47,523,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubrik in the second quarter worth about $32,888,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,111,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubrik during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,730,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Rubrik in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,287,000.

Rubrik stock opened at $34.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.19. Rubrik has a 52 week low of $28.34 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($11.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.88) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $187.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rubrik will post -7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

