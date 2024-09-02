Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) PT Lowered to $147.00

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from $149.00 to $147.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RYAAY. Citigroup upgraded Ryanair to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered Ryanair from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays lowered Ryanair from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. HSBC downgraded Ryanair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Ryanair to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $154.67.

Ryanair Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $111.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.17 and a 200-day moving average of $125.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Ryanair has a 1-year low of $87.18 and a 1-year high of $150.73.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($1.20). Ryanair had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ryanair will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryanair Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.692 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryanair

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair during the first quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Ryanair by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ryanair by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ryanair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

