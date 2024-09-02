Sabal Trust CO Lowers Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sabal Trust CO lowered its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,552 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 1.6% of Sabal Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $27,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its position in Union Pacific by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 10,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,273,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $558,542,000 after acquiring an additional 222,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 19.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 126,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,078,000 after acquiring an additional 20,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock opened at $256.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $237.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $156.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $199.33 and a 52-week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.79.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

