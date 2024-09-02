Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires 693 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,028,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,599,000. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock opened at $196.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $196.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.34.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

