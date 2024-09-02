Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Buys 51 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 993 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Intuit by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTU opened at $630.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $640.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $633.48. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $473.56 and a 1 year high of $676.62. The company has a market capitalization of $176.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.21%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $750.00 to $685.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $716.35.

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total value of $16,198,606.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,524,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,020,221.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total value of $628,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total value of $16,198,606.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,524,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,870,020,221.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,367 shares of company stock valued at $60,118,991 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

