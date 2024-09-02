Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $275.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a $325.00 price target (down previously from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $304.41.

NYSE:CRM opened at $252.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $193.68 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $254.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $229,434.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,072,660.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $229,434.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,072,660.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.90, for a total value of $1,104,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,912,044.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,964 shares of company stock valued at $27,956,647 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,369 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

