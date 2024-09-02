Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $320.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on Salesforce from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $304.41.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $252.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.13. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $193.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.78%.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.90, for a total transaction of $1,104,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,912,044.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Miguel Milano sold 2,934 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.95, for a total transaction of $771,495.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,122.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.90, for a total value of $1,104,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,912,044.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,964 shares of company stock valued at $27,956,647 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 1,567 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,951,415 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,566,055,000 after buying an additional 18,397 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 789,525 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $207,756,000 after buying an additional 194,224 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,178,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

