Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $300.00 at Oppenheimer

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Salesforce from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $304.41.

Salesforce stock opened at $252.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $245.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $193.68 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $254.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.13.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Salesforce will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $105,637.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.90, for a total transaction of $1,104,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,912,044.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $105,637.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,964 shares of company stock worth $27,956,647. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 1,567 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,951,415 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,566,055,000 after acquiring an additional 18,397 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 789,525 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $207,756,000 after acquiring an additional 194,224 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $2,178,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

