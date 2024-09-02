SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $232.00.

SAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

NYSE SAP opened at $219.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.19 and a 200 day moving average of $194.99. SAP has a 1 year low of $126.75 and a 1 year high of $221.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. SAP had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SAP will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 1.4% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 3.5% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 17.5% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 2.6% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 32.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

