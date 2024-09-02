Sapphire (SAPP) Price Down 9.3% This Week

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Sapphire has a market cap of $3.46 million and approximately $1,540.54 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sapphire has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,873,853,993 coins and its circulating supply is 1,853,224,570 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

