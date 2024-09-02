Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Sasol Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE SSL opened at $7.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.53. Sasol has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $14.13.

Get Sasol alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSL. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sasol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Sasol by 7,100.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 65,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 64,900 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Sasol by 218.7% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 83,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 57,442 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Sasol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Sasol by 223.8% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 61,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 42,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.