Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 269,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,224 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $12,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 204.2% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 297.9% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,428.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,696 shares of company stock worth $9,264,905. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:SLB opened at $43.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.54%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

