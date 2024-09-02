Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Schlumberger by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,950,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,875,402,000 after purchasing an additional 37,333,485 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,000,292,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Schlumberger by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,986,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,712,897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,606,191 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 123,063.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 4,347,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $226,253,000 after buying an additional 4,344,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,640,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $635,883,000 after buying an additional 3,069,395 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,428.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,428.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,499,397.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,141,615.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,696 shares of company stock worth $9,264,905 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SLB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Schlumberger Price Performance

NYSE SLB opened at $43.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.18. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

