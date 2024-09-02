Schlumberger Limited (SLB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 4th

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th.

Schlumberger has increased its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years. Schlumberger has a dividend payout ratio of 26.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Schlumberger to earn $4.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

NYSE SLB opened at $43.99 on Monday. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $62.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.18.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,012.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $977,956.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,696 shares of company stock valued at $9,264,905 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

