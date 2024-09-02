Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Acquired by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHR. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 76,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 434.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000.

Shares of SCHR opened at $50.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.92. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.03 and a 52-week high of $50.69.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

