Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 157,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 299.5% in the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,446,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,313. The company has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $40.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.76.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

