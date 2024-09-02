Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMT) Insider Sharon Flood Acquires 2,418 Shares

Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMT – Get Free Report) insider Sharon Flood acquired 2,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 827 ($10.91) per share, with a total value of £19,996.86 ($26,370.64).

Scottish Mortgage Stock Performance

LON SMT traded down GBX 4.40 ($0.06) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 823.60 ($10.86). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,499,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,182. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 860.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 855.93. Scottish Mortgage has a 52 week low of GBX 634 ($8.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 946.10 ($12.48). The stock has a market cap of £11.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1,592.31 and a beta of 0.75.

Scottish Mortgage Company Profile

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

