SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Buys 11,150 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 51.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,150 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 79,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,015,000 after acquiring an additional 11,030 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,643,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.89. 5,201,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,942,701. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.86.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

