Shentu Achieves Market Capitalization of $69.52 Million (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Shentu has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. One Shentu coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00000863 BTC on popular exchanges. Shentu has a market cap of $69.52 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About Shentu

Shentu launched on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 137,604,069 coins. The official message board for Shentu is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shentu is www.shentu.technology.

Buying and Selling Shentu

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu (CTK) is a native utility token within the Shentu ecosystem, designed primarily as an intrinsic value bearer. The Shentu platform is a blockchain platform that fosters decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contract development. CTK serves multiple purposes within the ecosystem, including transaction fees, governance, and staking. By staking CTK, users can potentially earn rewards while simultaneously bolstering the network’s security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shentu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shentu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

