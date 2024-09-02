Sherwin-Williams’ (SHW) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $418.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SHW. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $361.95.

SHW opened at $369.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $93.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $332.64 and its 200 day moving average is $323.21. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $232.06 and a 12-month high of $370.27.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 102.3% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 136.4% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.



The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

