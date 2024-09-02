Shiba Inu Price Down 8.2% This Week (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Shiba Inu has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion and approximately $166.59 million worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Shiba Inu has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. One Shiba Inu token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002540 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000089 BTC.
About Shiba Inu
Shiba Inu was first traded on August 2nd, 2020. Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,518,729,450,473 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,269,847,429,708 tokens. Shiba Inu’s official message board is medium.com/@allhailtheshiba/all-hail-the-shiba-an-experiment-in-decentralization-87e3792e92f2. Shiba Inu’s official website is shibatoken.com. The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy. Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Shiba Inu Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shiba Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shiba Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.
