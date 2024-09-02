Short Interest in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Drops By 12.3%

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,700,000 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the July 31st total of 44,140,000 shares. Currently, 12.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days.

Shares of agilon health stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.08. 3,130,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,998,378. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. agilon health has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $20.37.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that agilon health will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of agilon health in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of agilon health from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Baird R W upgraded shares of agilon health to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of agilon health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.57.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in agilon health by 626.1% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in agilon health by 406.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 7,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

