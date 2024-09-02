Short Interest in Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) Grows By 13.9%

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the July 31st total of 61,700 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Benson Hill Stock Performance

NYSE:BHIL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,401. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.15. Benson Hill has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average is $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $33.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.30 million. Benson Hill had a negative return on equity of 124.29% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Benson Hill will post -12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Benson Hill Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Builders Vision LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,997,000. Sentry LLC acquired a new stake in Benson Hill in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Benson Hill during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Benson Hill by 53.4% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 2,945,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Benson Hill by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 417,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 181,917 shares in the last quarter. 36.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

