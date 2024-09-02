Short Interest in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Declines By 9.4%

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 731,200 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the July 31st total of 807,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 624,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BTAI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.62. The stock had a trading volume of 218,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,870. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $5.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.92. The company has a market cap of $25.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.32.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.83) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $3.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 126,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $205,402.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,811,515 shares in the company, valued at $12,732,769.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,520 shares of company stock worth $208,611. Company insiders own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 705.2% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,987,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 2,616,027 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 49.0% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 46,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 15,291 shares during the period. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,099,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the period. 30.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

