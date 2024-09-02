Short Interest in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) Decreases By 8.1%

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the July 31st total of 22,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bit Digital

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,000,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,351,000 after buying an additional 2,862,309 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bit Digital by 66.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,586,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,767 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in Bit Digital by 79.6% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,121,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 940,161 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bit Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $3,384,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Bit Digital during the second quarter worth about $2,126,000. 47.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Bit Digital in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Bit Digital Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BTBT traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,541,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,091,688. The stock has a market cap of $265.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 4.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.80. Bit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $5.27.

Bit Digital Company Profile

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

Further Reading

