Short Interest in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Decreases By 16.8%

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 471,500 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the July 31st total of 567,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Bowman Consulting Group Price Performance

Shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $24.00. 75,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.03. Bowman Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $21.02 and a 52 week high of $42.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.01 million, a P/E ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). Bowman Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $104.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.01 million. Research analysts expect that Bowman Consulting Group will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Bowman Consulting Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Bowman Consulting Group from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.50 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $157,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 385,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,173,922.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $57,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,519.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $157,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 385,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,173,922.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $890,856 over the last ninety days. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowman Consulting Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWMN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at $404,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 24,244 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 187,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 87,410 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

