Short Interest in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) Declines By 10.2%

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 417,200 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the July 31st total of 464,400 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 385,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in BriaCell Therapeutics by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in BriaCell Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 87,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 6,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in BriaCell Therapeutics by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.42% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BCTX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.79. 121,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,289. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.79.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.
BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.
