Short Interest in Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE) Rises By 18.4%

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the July 31st total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Brookfield Reinsurance Price Performance

BNRE traded up $0.84 on Monday, reaching $50.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,368. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.07 and a beta of 1.53. Brookfield Reinsurance has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $50.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.53 and its 200 day moving average is $43.02.

Get Brookfield Reinsurance alerts:

Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Reinsurance had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.10%.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Reinsurance

About Brookfield Reinsurance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNRE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Brookfield Reinsurance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Brookfield Reinsurance by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Brookfield Reinsurance by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Reinsurance during the 1st quarter valued at $1,335,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Reinsurance by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares in the last quarter. 7.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services to individuals and institutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Direct Insurance, Reinsurance, and Pension Risk Transfer (PRT). The Direct Insurance segment offers a range of insurance products and services including Whole, Universal, Variable Universal, and Credit Life insurance products; deferred, single premium immediate, and variable annuities; primary and excess casualty products, such as specialty casualty, construction defect, general liability, commercial multi-peril, workers compensation, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability; professional liability including management, transaction, and errors and omissions liability; property insurance for homeowners and renters, inland marine, and auto physical damages; surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance; and health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Reinsurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Reinsurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.