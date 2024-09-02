Short Interest in Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHW) Declines By 13.3%

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,800 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the July 31st total of 94,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Burtech Acquisition Stock Up 24.8 %

NASDAQ:BRKHW traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.23. 32,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,650. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.23. Burtech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.30.

About Burtech Acquisition

BurTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for target in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

