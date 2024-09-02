Short Interest in Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHW) Declines By 13.3%

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,800 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the July 31st total of 94,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Burtech Acquisition Stock Up 24.8 %
NASDAQ:BRKHW traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.23. 32,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,650. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.23. Burtech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.30.
About Burtech Acquisition
